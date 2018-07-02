Season 2018 Clip (01:17)
4 days ago BET Breaks: Maxine Waters Responds To Death Threats

BET Breaks: Maxine Waters Responds To Death Threats

Check out the advice she had for those plotting her demise.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIT THE FLOOR

TUE, JUL 10 10/9C

SEASON 4

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC