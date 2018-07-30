Season 2018 Clip (01:07)
6 days ago BET Breaks: Mo'Nique Defends Roseanne Barr?

BET Breaks: Mo'Nique Defends Roseanne Barr?

See why the comedian feels we should forgive Roseanne.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

KILLER CURVES: BODIES TO DIE FOR

WED, AUG 8 10/9C

PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC