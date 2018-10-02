Season 2018 Clip (01:34)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Michelle Obama Taps Celebs For Her New Initiative

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was joined by Kelly Rowland, Fat Joe, Faith Hill and other stars at the University of Miami to support her When We All Vote initiative.

