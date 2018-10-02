Season 2018 Clip (01:24)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Porsha Williams Gets Engaged!

BET Breaks: Porsha Williams Gets Engaged!

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams is engaged to the father of her baby, Dennis McKinley.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC