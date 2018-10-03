Season 2018 Clip (01:09)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Janelle Monae Joins Harriet Tubman Biopic

Singer and actress Janelle Monae joins the cast of the biopic "Harriet," which chronicles Harriet Tubman's journey from slavery to conducting the Underground Railroad.

