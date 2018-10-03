Season 2018 Clip (00:58)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Lil Yachty & DC Young Fly Join 'How High 2'

BET Breaks: Lil Yachty & DC Young Fly Join 'How High 2'

Lil Yachty will play Roger while DC Young Fly takes on the role of Calvin in the "How High" sequel, set for release in 2019.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC