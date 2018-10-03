Season 2018 Clip (00:57)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Magic Johnson Is Getting The Key To Vegas

Magic Johnson will receive a key to the city of Las Vegas on October 9, and the celebration includes a pop-up concert featuring performances from Snoop Dogg and more stars.

