Season 2018 Clip (01:08)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Stars To Perform at Kavanaugh Protest

BET Breaks: Stars To Perform at Kavanaugh Protest

Alicia Keys, Maxwell, Erykah Badu and more entertainers head to Washington DC to perform at a protest Brett Kavanaugh event on October 4.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC