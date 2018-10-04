Season 2018 Clip (01:16)
6 days ago BET Breaks: Is Bobby Shmurda Being Released In 2020?

BET Breaks: Is Bobby Shmurda Being Released In 2020?

New York rapper Bobby Shmurda's mother Leslie Pollard took to Instagram to post a photo of her son with a caption hinting at his prison release in November 2020.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC