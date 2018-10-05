Season 2018 Clip (00:53)
5 days ago BET Breaks: Chance the Rapper Donates $1M to Mental Health

BET Breaks: Chance the Rapper Donates $1M to Mental Health

The Chicago rap star uses his power to promote mental health in hometown. 

