Season 2018 Clip (01:00)
2 days ago BET Breaks: Janelle Monáe Joins 'Lady and the Tramp' Reboot

BET Breaks: Janelle Monáe Joins 'Lady and the Tramp' Reboot

Singer and actress Janelle Monae will voice the character of Peg in a remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC