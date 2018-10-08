Season 2018 Clip (01:11)
2 days ago BET Breaks: Kanye West Deletes His Social Media Accounts

BET Breaks: Kanye West Deletes His Social Media Accounts

Rapper Kanye West deletes his Instagram and Twitter accounts following his appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and  comments on the 13th Amendment.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIP HOP AWARDS + HUSTLE IN BROOKLYN

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 8/7C

EPIC NIGHT OF PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC