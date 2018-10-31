Season 2018 Clip (01:03)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Beyoncé Slays Her Halloween Costume

BET Breaks: Beyoncé Slays Her Halloween Costume

Beyonce goes all out as she pays homage to Toni Braxton with her Halloween costume.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC