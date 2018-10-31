Season 2018 Clip (00:57)
BET Breaks: Did Kanye Vow To Stay Out Of Politics?

BET Breaks: Did Kanye Vow To Stay Out Of Politics?

Rapper Kanye West decides to distance himself from politics overall and focus on being creative.

