Season 2018 Clip (00:49)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Katt Williams Defends Kanye & Trumps Bromance?

BET Breaks: Katt Williams Defends Kanye & Trumps Bromance?

Comedian Katt Williams shares his thoughts on Kanye West's friendship with President Donald Trump.

