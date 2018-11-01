Season 2018 Clip (01:14)
6 days ago BET Breaks: Celebs Dive Into Midterm Elections

BET Breaks: Celebs Dive Into Midterm Elections

Taylor Swift, Oprah, John Legend and LeBron James are among the celebrities urging voters to hit the polls on November 6.

