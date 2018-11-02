Season 2018 Clip (01:13)
5 days ago BET Breaks: Candace Owens Apologizes To Kanye?

BET Breaks: Candace Owens Apologizes To Kanye?

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has apologized for saying that Kanye West designed a line of “Blexit” shirts urging African Americans to leave the Democratic party.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC