Season 2018 Clip (01:11)
5 days ago BET Breaks: Michael Jordan Donates Millions To At-Risk Kids

BET Breaks: Michael Jordan Donates Millions To At-Risk Kids

Michael Jordan is donating the proceeds from his upcoming 10-part documentary series for ESPN Films and Netflix "The Last Dance" to the Friends of the Children nonprofit.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC