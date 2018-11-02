Season 2018 Clip (01:01)
5 days ago BET Breaks: Steph Curry Collabs With Viola Davis

BET Breaks: Steph Curry Collabs With Viola Davis

Stephen Curry and Viola Davis are teaming up to produce a documentary film called "Emanuel" about the Charleston church shooting.

