BET Breaks: Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiance Dead at 37

"Growing Up Hip Hop" star Angela Simmons mourns the death of Sutton Tennyson (her ex-fiance and the father of her two-year-old son) who was shot and killed in Atlanta.

