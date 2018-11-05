Season 2018 Clip (01:05)
2 days ago BET Breaks: Kanye Donates $200K To Mayoral Candidate

BET Breaks: Kanye Donates $200K To Mayoral Candidate

Rapper Kanye West has made donations totalling $200,000 to Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia's campaign.

