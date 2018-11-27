Season 2018 Clip (01:12)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Cardi B Responds to Nicki

BET Breaks: Cardi B Responds to Nicki

Cardi B took to Instagram Live to allegedly address Nicki Minaj’s verse on Tekashi69’s leaked track “Mama.”

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs