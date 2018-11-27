Season 2018 Clip (01:04)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Da Brat Debuts New Look

BET Breaks: Da Brat Debuts New Look

Rapper Da Brat gives a shout out to stylist June Ambrose, makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff and hairstylist Ursula Stephen as she sports a banged bob on Instagram.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs