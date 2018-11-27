Season 2018 Clip (00:57)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Kelly Rowland Hops on The Soul Train?

BET Breaks: Kelly Rowland Hops on The Soul Train?

Kelly Rowland is set to play Gladys Knight in the new series "American Soul," which showcases the highs and lows of "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs