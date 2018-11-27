Season 2018 Clip (01:08)
BET Breaks: Oprah's Mother Passes at 83

In a statement, Oprah Winfrey said, "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother… It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life."

