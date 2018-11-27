Season 2018 Clip (01:16)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Tekashi69 Pleads Not Guilty

BET Breaks: Tekashi69 Pleads Not Guilty

The Tr3yway rapper, who has been behind bars since November 18, entered a not guilty plea, but the judge wasn’t going for it.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs