Season 2018 Clip (01:27)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Ava Duvernay Signs with Warner Bros

BET Breaks: Ava Duvernay Signs with Warner Bros

Ava DuVernay has inked a $10 million partnership deal with Warner Bros. that will allow her to produce multiple-genre and cross-platform television content.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs