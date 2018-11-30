Season 2018 Clip (01:06)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Safaree Has A New Boo?

BET Breaks: Safaree Has A New Boo?

Rapper Safaree Samuels was spotted out and about with his Love & Hip Hop costar Erica Mena.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs