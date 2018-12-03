Season 2018 Clip (01:28)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Gabi and D.Wade Open Up To Oprah

BET Breaks: Gabi and D.Wade Open Up To Oprah

In an interview with Oprah, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade talk about using a surrogate to carry their daughter Kaavia James.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs