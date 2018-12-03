Season 2018 Clip (01:08)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Kareem Hunt Speaks Out About Assault Charges

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt hopes for a second chance after surveillance footage shows him assaulting a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway.

