Season 2018 Clip (01:01)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Magic Johnson's Daughter Escapes Home Invasion

BET Breaks: Magic Johnson's Daughter Escapes Home Invasion

Magic Johnson's daughter Elisa was able to escape when the Airbnb she was staying at with friends was broken into by armed robbers Sunday morning.

