Season 2018 Clip (01:09)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Tyra Banks Responds to Shade

BET Breaks: Tyra Banks Responds to Shade

After Winnie Harlow criticized "America's Next Top Model" for not helping her career, Tyra Banks claps back at the former contestant.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs