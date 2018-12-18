Season 2018 Clip (01:11)
BET Breaks: Fornite Sued Over "Carlton Dance"

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the makers of Fortnite over their use of the Carlton dance he made famous on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

