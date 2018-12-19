Season 2018 Clip (01:21)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Young Thug Wants Charges Dropped!

BET Breaks: Young Thug Wants Charges Dropped!

Rapper Young Thug wants his 2017 drug possession charges thrown out as he accuses the arresting officers of applying improper measures.

