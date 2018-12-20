Season 2018 Clip (01:18)
5 days ago BET Breaks: Juelz Santana Gets Sentenced

Rapper Juelz Santana is sentenced to 27 months in prison after authorities found a loaded handgun and a controlled substance in his carry-on bag.

