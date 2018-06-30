Season 2018 Clip (01:14)
6 days ago BET Breaks: Insane Celebrity Purchases

BET Breaks: Insane Celebrity Purchases

A list of celebs and some expensive purchases. 

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIT THE FLOOR

TUE, JUL 10 10/9C

SEASON 4

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC