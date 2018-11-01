Season 2018 Clip (00:55)
6 days ago BET Breaks: Celebs Slay Halloween

BET Breaks: Celebs Slay Halloween

Halloween proves to be a wickedly good time for celebs like Ciara, Kylie Jenner and Kevin Hart, who all killed it with their costumes.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC