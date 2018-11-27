Season 2018 Clip (01:06)
BET Breaks: Meek Mill Announces The Motivation Tour

Days ahead of the release of his new album "Championships," rapper Meek Mill announces his upcoming The Motivation Tour, which kicks off February 19 in Miami.

