Season 2018 Clip (01:27)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Trey Songz Drops 2 Projects On His Birthday

BET Breaks: Trey Songz Drops 2 Projects On His Birthday

To ring in his 34th birthday, Trey Songz released two surprise 10-track projects called "11" and "28."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music