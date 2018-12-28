Season 2018 Clip (01:10)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Grammy Tribute to Aretha Franklin

BET Breaks: Grammy Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, SZA and Patti LaBelle are among the artists who will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin in a 2019 concert to be televised by CBS.

