Season 2018 Clip (01:16)
6 days ago BET Breaks: Washington D.C. Sued $1B For Gentrification?

BET Breaks: Washington D.C. Sued $1B For Gentrification?

A civil rights attorney battles the "whitewashing" of D.C.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com