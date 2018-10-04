Season 2018 Clip (01:21)
6 days ago BET Breaks: Miss Morehouse College Is Crowned HBCU Queen!

This year's competition drew 34 contestants from HBCUs around the country, with Miss Morehouse College taking home the top title.

