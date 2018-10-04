Season 2018 Clip (01:22)
6 days ago BET Breaks: Twitter Reacts To Quick Kavanaugh Investigation

BET Breaks: Twitter Reacts To Quick Kavanaugh Investigation

Twitter users share their thoughts following the FBI's short investigation of Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

