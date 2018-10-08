Season 2018 Clip (01:08)
2 days ago BET Breaks: Powerful Earthquake Strikes Haiti Again!

BET Breaks: Powerful Earthquake Strikes Haiti Again!

At least 12 people were killed and 188 were wounded after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday night.

