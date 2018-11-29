Season 2018 Clip (01:24)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Stacey Abrams New Action Group Sues Georgia

BET Breaks: Stacey Abrams New Action Group Sues Georgia

After losing the race for governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams launches a new group to fight back against the state's voter suppression tactics.

