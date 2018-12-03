Season 2018 Clip (01:24)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Is Kamala Harris Taking on Trump In 2020?

During an interview with MSNBC, Senator Kamala Harris claims to be mulling over a presidential run to unseat Donald Trump in 2020.

