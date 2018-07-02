Season 2018 Clip (01:02)
4 days ago BET Breaks: LeBron James Signs With The Lakers

BET Breaks: LeBron James Signs With The Lakers

The NBA star is officially taking his talent to Los Angeles.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIT THE FLOOR

TUE, JUL 10 10/9C

SEASON 4

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC