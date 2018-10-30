Season 2018 Clip (01:15)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Klay Thompson Sets NBA 3-Pointer Record

BET Breaks: Klay Thompson Sets NBA 3-Pointer Record

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors set a new NBA record when he hit 14 3-pointers during Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC