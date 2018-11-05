Season 2018 Clip (01:10)
2 days ago BET Breaks: Simone Biles Makes History... Again!

BET Breaks: Simone Biles Makes History... Again!

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles wins six medals and becomes the first woman in 30 years and first American to win a medal in every event at the World Gymnastics Championships.

