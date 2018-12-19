Season 2018 Clip (01:05)
1 week ago BET Breaks: NFL Targets Eric Reid?

BET Breaks: NFL Targets Eric Reid?

Carolina Panthers' safety Eric Reid says he's been tested for drugs seven times in 11 weeks, and there's speculation he's being targeted for his support of Colin Kaepernick.

